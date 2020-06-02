NubAbility Athletics changes summer plans due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DU QUOIN — NubAbility’s athletes “don’t need two” perfect limbs, as the organization’s motto says. One thing that is important to the children and teen athletes who are part of the organization's summer camp is the camaraderie they experience with coaches and other campers who look like them.

Sam Kuhnert, founder and executive director of NubAbility Athletics Foundation, said the organization’s summer camp in Du Quoin has been postponed and combined with camp in Mesquite, Texas, scheduled for Nov. 6 through 8.

He sent an email to families on the NubAbility Foundation’s mailing list explaining the situation. The email said:

“Unfortunately, I am reaching out to let you know we must postpone our 9th Annual All Sports Camp, which was originally scheduled to take place in DuQuoin, Illinois this July. This wasn’t an easy decision. However, it has become clear that under the current Illinois opening plan there is no other option.

"We are not ready to throw in the towel for the rest of 2020! At the same time, we are committed to keeping our kids and their families safe and healthy. Based on our research into COVID-19 state guidelines and best protective practices, we plan to implement two approaches going forward.”