NubAbility Athletics changes summer plans due to COVID-19

DU QUOIN — NubAbility’s athletes “don’t need two” perfect limbs, as the organization’s motto says. One thing that is important to the children and teen athletes who are part of the organization's summer camp is the camaraderie they experience with coaches and other campers who look like them.
Sam Kuhnert, founder and executive director of NubAbility Athletics Foundation, said the organization’s summer camp in Du Quoin has been postponed and combined with camp in Mesquite, Texas, scheduled for Nov. 6 through 8.
He sent an email to families on the NubAbility Foundation’s mailing list explaining the situation. The email said:
“Unfortunately, I am reaching out to let you know we must postpone our 9th Annual All Sports Camp, which was originally scheduled to take place in DuQuoin, Illinois this July. This wasn’t an easy decision. However, it has become clear that under the current Illinois opening plan there is no other option.
"We are not ready to throw in the towel for the rest of 2020! At the same time, we are committed to keeping our kids and their families safe and healthy. Based on our research into COVID-19 state guidelines and best protective practices, we plan to implement two approaches going forward.”
The camp in Texas will be expanded into an All Sports Camp to provide for the organization’s most competitive athletes. Regional opportunities for community interaction that do not require extensive travel also will be offered, including modified versions of previously scheduled camps in St. Louis and Nashville.
“We were told we couldn’t have camp here. COVID has changed the way people are looking at camps,” Kuhnert said.
To make up for the absence of the Du Quoin camp, NubAbility will offer a golf clinic in August at Keller’s Crossing, south of Carbondale. Kuhnert expects to announce the date later this week.
Regional clinics will be geared toward athletes and their families who are within driving distance. Besides St. Louis and Nashville, a clinic is planned for Tampa.
“Our goal is to provide as many day clinics as we can to avoid air travel,” Kuhnert said. “We want to find a way to get kids together. We’ll provide instruction in the morning and play in the afternoon.”
The group also is exploring alternatives such as virtual camp, one-on-one online coaching and casual in-person competitive events such as runs or fishing tournaments. Families with limb-different campers are asked to help with planning by taking the NubAbility online survey, available through the NubAbility Athletics Facebook page at facebook.com/NubAbility.
To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.nubability.org.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
