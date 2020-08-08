NubAbility set to host two golf events in Tamaroa

DU QUOIN — The NubAbility Athletics Foundation will host two events in August at Red Hawk Golf and Grille in Tamaroa.
A #DontNeed2 golf clinic is set for Aug. 15, and the one-day clinic is open to children ages four to 17 with congenital or traumatic loss of one or more limbs who wish to improve their golf skills and meet other limb-different children and adults.
On Aug. 16, the organization will host a golf scramble fundraiser. The fundraiser will begin at noon with lunch and a silent auction, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Children and youth who attend the clinic may play in the scramble.
After canceling the foundation’s annual all sports camp because of COVID-19, NubAbility officers and volunteers looked for a way to meet the needs of their campers while keeping them safe. Sam Kuhnert, CEO and co-founder of the organization, said they plotted the hometowns of campers on a map and determined where they might have smaller clinics, like the golf clinic in Tamaroa.
Then they looked at which sports could be featured, looking sports that happen outside and are normally practiced with social distancing, such as golf, fishing and hunting. They also looked at the state rules for social distancing, masks and group size to determine how many campers could be accommodated at the clinics.
“We began hearing that our kids were craving mentorship of their coaches more so now because of COVID-19. Camp gives our kids a sense of normalcy,” he said.
Kuhnert said children and youth who are limb-different often have to learn their sports from coaches who have two arms and two legs. The first time they experience coaching from someone who also is limb different increases more than their sports skills. It boosts their self-esteem and confidence.
“We want to make sure we are using whatever time we have (at our clinics) to encourage them to grow,” Kuhnert said.
Limb-different children and youth who attend the clinic may play in the scramble free of charge. “This will allow our Southern Illinois supporters and sponsors to see exactly where their money is going,” Kuhnert said. “It’s an incredible experience to see them, see how quickly they gain confidence.”
Hole-in-one prizes for the scramble include a $20,000 vacation at a Sandals or Beaches resort from 24 Karat Travel and a 2020 Iron 883 Sportster motorcycle from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson.
The entry fee is $75 a person or $300 a team.
To register a camper for the clinic or golfer for the scramble or to sponsor the scramble, visit www.nubability.org, call 618-357-1394 or email info@nubability.org.
