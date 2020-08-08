NubAbility set to host two golf events in Tamaroa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DU QUOIN — The NubAbility Athletics Foundation will host two events in August at Red Hawk Golf and Grille in Tamaroa.

A #DontNeed2 golf clinic is set for Aug. 15, and the one-day clinic is open to children ages four to 17 with congenital or traumatic loss of one or more limbs who wish to improve their golf skills and meet other limb-different children and adults.

On Aug. 16, the organization will host a golf scramble fundraiser. The fundraiser will begin at noon with lunch and a silent auction, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Children and youth who attend the clinic may play in the scramble.

After canceling the foundation’s annual all sports camp because of COVID-19, NubAbility officers and volunteers looked for a way to meet the needs of their campers while keeping them safe. Sam Kuhnert, CEO and co-founder of the organization, said they plotted the hometowns of campers on a map and determined where they might have smaller clinics, like the golf clinic in Tamaroa.

Then they looked at which sports could be featured, looking sports that happen outside and are normally practiced with social distancing, such as golf, fishing and hunting. They also looked at the state rules for social distancing, masks and group size to determine how many campers could be accommodated at the clinics.