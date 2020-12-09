Number of COVID-19 patients remains steady at SIH hospitals

Rex Budde, CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare, knows a way everyone can help make sure SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital have the staff and beds to care for patients who need hospital care — wear a mask and practice social distancing, which he calls doing the right things.

“If you were to go into one of our COVID units or emergency departments, you would see our passion for having people do the right things,” Budde said during the weekly SIH briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday. “When people in the community don’t do the right things, they get sick.”

Dr. Marci Moore-Connelly, chief medical officer for SIH, said the number of COVID patients being treated at the hospitals has remained steady, with between 50 and 60 patients per day in the two hospitals designated to care for those patients.

She added that SIH is still waiting to see the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday, when people were expected to travel or visit with loved ones.

Last week, SIH reported that 200 employees were out due to some type of illness or exposure to COVID-19, or because they had tested positive for the virus. Moore-Connelley said those numbers are down this week to about 150 per day.