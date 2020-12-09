Number of COVID-19 patients remains steady at SIH hospitals

Rex Budde, CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare, knows a way everyone can help make sure SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital have the staff and beds to care for patients who need hospital care — wear a mask and practice social distancing, which he calls doing the right things.
“If you were to go into one of our COVID units or emergency departments, you would see our passion for having people do the right things,” Budde said during the weekly SIH briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday. “When people in the community don’t do the right things, they get sick.”
Dr. Marci Moore-Connelly, chief medical officer for SIH, said the number of COVID patients being treated at the hospitals has remained steady, with between 50 and 60 patients per day in the two hospitals designated to care for those patients.
She added that SIH is still waiting to see the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday, when people were expected to travel or visit with loved ones.
Last week, SIH reported that 200 employees were out due to some type of illness or exposure to COVID-19, or because they had tested positive for the virus. Moore-Connelley said those numbers are down this week to about 150 per day.
Bart Millstead, COO of SIH, said that the organization isn’t lacking beds, but having enough people to staff those beds is the problem, even with the reduced number of staff out. They are postponing certain elective surgeries, such as some orthopedic and bariatric surgeries that require a patient to stay in the hospital for several days.
He stressed that patients with heart, stroke and cancer, as well as other chronic issues, are still receiving the care they need.
“We’re taking care of all the people we can for emergent procedures. We are not canceling or postponing all elective surgeries,” Millstead said.
Dr. Josh Miksanek, medical director of the emergency department of Herrin Hospital, talked about a new type of patient being cared for in Herrin. Last week, the hospital began treating patients who meet certain criteria with monoclonal antibody therapy in hopes of preventing a more serious COVID-19 infection.
The drug used to treat these patients does not have FDA approval, but has been given the green light by the FDA for use in patients at risk for serious complications of COVID-19.
To be able to administer the drug, a separate infusion area had to be set up near the emergency department at the hospital. They created a safe space at Herrin Hospital for patients to receive the drug while keeping them away from the general population of patients and staff at the hospital.
“With massive community spread, we wanted to get it to patients who might benefit,” Miksanek said.
What are the specific qualifications to access treatment? To get this new treatment, a patients must be: older than 65; be overweight with a BMI of over 35; have chronic kidney disease, diabetes; be undergoing immunosuppressive therapy; or be age 55 and older with heart disease, lung disease or high blood pressure.
Miksanek suggests that patients who might qualify to talk to their health care provider to make an appointment. The infusion process takes about three hours, which includes preparation, infusion and waiting to make sure there are no side effects.
He stressed that supply of the drug is very limited. Every patient who might qualify might not get the drug.
Moore-Connelley said SIH continues to prepare for a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, but the process is “very fluid” and things change almost daily.
“There is a lot of work internally to prepare,” she said.
A delivery is expected to arrive in Illinois next week. Jackson County Health Department will receive an allotment of that shipment from Springfield, then distribute to local hospitals. Vaccines are expected to be given very quickly.
She said not every staff member who wants a vaccine will get one in the first week, but should be able to access a vaccine within a month or so. Deliveries are expected every week.
If you are experiencing symptoms that might be related to COVID-19, call the SIH COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Testing can be scheduled online at sih.net.
