KITCHENER, ON - A. Duane Moore passed away at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener on May 28, 2023 at the age of 84. Born in Mount Vernon, Illinois, on Dec. 28, 1938, Duane moved to Santa Monica, California in 1958 where he met Eleanore Lawlor. They were married in June 1962. While in California, Duane served in the United States Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base from 1961-1965. In 1968, the family moved to Kitchener where Duane was employed with Lockheed Missile and Space, Mountain View, California and Raytheon, NCR and Dalsa all in the Kitchener Waterloo Region until retirement in 2003. He was a long time member of the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club, and a driver training instructor with OFSC Snowmobile for 17 years. Duane also enjoyed sports of any kind, especially golf and baseball.