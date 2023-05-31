A. Duane Moore
Dec. 28, 1938 - May 28, 2023
KITCHENER, ON - A. Duane Moore passed away at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener on May 28, 2023 at the age of 84. Born in Mount Vernon, Illinois, on Dec. 28, 1938, Duane moved to Santa Monica, California in 1958 where he met Eleanore Lawlor. They were married in June 1962. While in California, Duane served in the United States Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base from 1961-1965. In 1968, the family moved to Kitchener where Duane was employed with Lockheed Missile and Space, Mountain View, California and Raytheon, NCR and Dalsa all in the Kitchener Waterloo Region until retirement in 2003. He was a long time member of the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club, and a driver training instructor with OFSC Snowmobile for 17 years. Duane also enjoyed sports of any kind, especially golf and baseball.
He is survived by his wife Eleanore (Lawlor), daughter Katherine Privatt of Waterloo, ON, son Brian Moore of Abbotssford, BC, brother Darrell (Karen) Davis of Helena, Montana USA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Grandfather to Joshua P. Molnar and great-grandather to Emilee and Rylee Molnar. Predeceased by his parents Wayne and Merle Moore and brother Paul D. Davis.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 1 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. Kitchener. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com.
