Abigail Mary Lukes

1988 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Abigail Mary Lukes, age 34 of Carbondale, formerly of Cobden, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home. She was born June 9, 1988 in Carbondale, the daughter of Brian and Sherri (Middleton) Lukes.

Abigail is survived by her parents, Brian and Sherri Lukes of Cobden; brother, Zachary (Emily) Lukes of Wheaton; niece, Maddie Lukes; several aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Abigail was a member of Vine Church in Carbondale. Through her church, she went on and was very involved in missions to Mexico. She was very active in her small group at church. She worked at Thomas School where she taught English as a second language. Abigail had a generous spirit and loved people and spending time with others. She enjoyed being outdoors, and liked hiking and taking nature photography.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at The First Baptist Church in Cobden with Peter Waring, Ed Falgot and Matt Hartline officiating. Interment will be in the Cobden Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at The First Baptist Church in Cobden. Memorial contributions may be made to The Thomas School in Carbondale. Envelopes will be available at the church and the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home.

TO LEAVE AN ONLINE CONDOLENCE FOR THE FAMILY, VISIT www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME IN COBDEN IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.