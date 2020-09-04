× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” — Rabindranath Tagore

Abraham ‘Abe' Pachikara, a devoted father, a loving son, an extraordinary brother, an outstanding friend, a cherished cousin, and a treasured nephew died peacefully at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle. He was 58.

Abe was born in Kerala, India. He spent his formative years in Manitoba, Canada and Murphysboro. He excelled academically, earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He worked tirelessly in his professional life, holding senior level positions at Digitas and Microsoft.

Abe's motto was, “Nothing is worth more than this day.” He embraced the moment with reverence, resolve, and a childlike curiosity that drew others in. Abe was as enchanted by Kahlil Gibran's musings as he was by the local taco truck and, when given a chance, described them with equal gusto.