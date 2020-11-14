Ada Ellen Heller

Ada was born in poverty in the Great Depression. Her dream was to escape and her path she knew to be education. College was interrupted in 1944. Ada and Lowell raised their family on a small Knox County farm, raising all their own food before it was popular and chemicals came along, organic before the word was known. In 1959 Ada started college again by driving 40 miles each way to attend a night class. In 1961 Ada and Lowell moved their family and farm to Jackson County and Ada and Lowell went back to college full time, earning their bachelor's and master's degrees, Ada's in elementary education in 1964, when she began teaching in Murphysboro. She received her master's degree in special education in 1967 and taught in the gifted program. She retired in 1991. Ada was known for helping under-performing students see their potential.