Adam Capogreco

Sept. 1, 1936 - Nov. 16, 2021

ROYALTON — Adam Capogreco, 85 of Royalton, passed away 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale.

Adam farmed with his son and grandson, 3500 acres of farmland in Williamson, Franklin and Jackson Counties.

Adam was born Sept. 1, 1936 in Herrin, IL, to Domenick Leonardo and Carmela "Nelly" (Martell) Capogreco. Adam was united in marriage with Lois M. Travis on Jan. 7, 1953, in Corinth, MS.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Lois Capogreco of Royalton; son and daughter-in-law, Lenny and Paula Capogreco of Elkville; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Patrick Smillie of West Frankfort; three grandchildren: Lynde Capogreco and her husband, John Patrick Cloar of Clarksville, TN; Jerrad Capogreco and his wife, Ashley of Herrin, Khole Smillie and his wife, Sara of Mulkeytown; five great-grandchildren: Owen River Capogreco, Ethan Drake Capogreco, Ava Gabriella Capogreco, Emma Renee' Capogreco, Averi Lynn Smillie; brother, Eddie Capogreco of St. Louis, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers: Joe Capogreco and Orlando Capogreco.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery at Blairsville. Memorial Donations are suggested and may be made to Unity Christian School, 100 E. College, Energy or to St. Andrew's Catholic School, 723 Mulberry Street, Murphysboro, IL, 62966; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, facial masks are REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.