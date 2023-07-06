CARBONDALE - Addie M. Gillespie, 82, departed this life on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Manor Court of Carbondale.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at March of Faith Community Church, 810 N. Wall St., Carbondale. A visitation will occur prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.