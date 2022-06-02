Adelle (Arbeiter) Garner

1926 - 2022

ROGERSVILLE, AL — Adelle (Arbeiter) Garner, age 95, of Rogersville, AL and formerly of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home of Killen, AL.

She was born on June 4, 1926, in Grand Tower, IL, the daughter of John William and Julia (Brandes) Arbeiter.

Toots, as she was affectionally known, attended school in Grand Tower and was a graduate of Grand Tower High School Class of 1944.

She was united in marriage to Homer Doy Garner on Sept. 5, 1962, in Union City, TN, and together they shared nearly 36 years of marriage until his passing on May 3, 1998.

Her working career began while in high school, at F.W. Woolworth Store in Murphysboro, IL. She then moved to Detroit, MI, and worked for the New York Central Railroad in the Pricing Department for 2 years. She returned home for a brief period before moving to St. Louis in 1952, where she worked for numerous companies until her retirement in 1986.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran church of Marion.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.

She was survived by her sister, Marion Kunce of Marion, IL, formerly of Carterville, IL; seven nieces and nephews, Hayden Gardiner of Marion, IL, Diane Gardiner of Carterville, IL, Kimberlea Trotter and husband, Samuel J. of Rogersville, AL, Dennis Arbeiter and wife, Linda of Godfrey, IL, Brenda Appel of Columbia, IL, Julie Arbeiter of Waterloo, IL, Mary Beth (Asbury) Shaffer of Philadelphia, PA, a host of great nieces and great nephews, and other extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; two sisters, Lois Gardiner and Doris Asbury, and brother Russell Arbeiter.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 1801 Westminster Dr., in Marion.

Following the time of visitation, the memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Surburg presiding.

Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery near Neunert, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "Good Shepherd Lutheran Church" and/or "American Cancer Society." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

To leave an online condolence of memory please visit https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.comor for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.