JOHNSTON CITY — Adrianna Abba, 82, passed away at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in St. Paul's Catholic Church in Johnston City, with Father Brian Barker officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Because of Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

Adrianna was born on March 10, 1938, in Johnston City, the daughter of Virgil H. and Catherine (Gagliano) Borchelt.

She married Joseph Abba on Sept. 3, 1960, in Johnston City.

Adrianna was a full-time homemaker, who loved caring for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In later years she was a dedicated care giver to her parents and aunts. Adrianna was a member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church and the church choir for more than 20 years. She loved caring for her flowers and watching her hummingbirds. She enjoyed camping and boating with her kids and grandkids.