Afton Davidson
ANNA - Afton Davidson, age 98 of Anna, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Union County Hospital.
Funeral services for Afton Davidson will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1 P.M at Crain Funeral Home in Anna with Pastor Lonnie Lewis officiating. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service from 11 A.M to 1 P.M. Interment will follow at Anna City Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.
