 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Afton Davidson

  • 0
Afton Davidson

Afton Davidson

ANNA - Afton Davidson, age 98 of Anna, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Union County Hospital.

Funeral services for Afton Davidson will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1 P.M at Crain Funeral Home in Anna with Pastor Lonnie Lewis officiating. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service from 11 A.M to 1 P.M. Interment will follow at Anna City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News