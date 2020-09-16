× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCLEANSBORO — Al Iubelt passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and BJ Iubelt.

He is survived by his sister, Lou Nelson; brother, Steve Iubelt; daughter, Jessica; along with many nieces and nephews.

"Rest In Peace, big AL."

Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.