Al Iubelt
Al Iubelt

MCLEANSBORO — Al Iubelt passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and BJ Iubelt.

He is survived by his sister, Lou Nelson; brother, Steve Iubelt; daughter, Jessica; along with many nieces and nephews.

"Rest In Peace, big AL."

Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.

