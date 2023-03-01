Alan H. Jacobson
ENERGY — Alan H. Jacobson, 67, of Energy, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Alan may be given to the Veteran's Health Administration Volunteer Services in Marion, IL.
