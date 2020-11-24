MARION — Alan Jones, 65, of Marion, passed away Thursday morning in his favorite place, Destin, Florida.

Alan was born on Sept. 7, 1955, in Champaign, Illinois, to the late Howard and Luella Jones. Alan played baseball at JALC and football at SEMO, but graduated from SIU. Alan spent his working career as a firefighter and a coal miner.

Survivors include his wife Jackie Jones of Marion, daughter and son-in-law Kistin and Jeff Lober of Marion, daughter and son-in-law Wendie and Darren Holmes of Panama City, five grandchildren Kelsey Lober, Kaiden Johns, Elair Johns, Kenady Lober and Dennon Johns, sister-in-law Tracy Zoeller of Marion, brother and sister-in-law Monte and Carol Jones of Marion, sister Terri Murphy of Marion, and nieces and nephews.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gayle Jones.

Alan's wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life is to be determined.