Alan Hugh Schoen

Dec. 11, 1924 - July 26, 2023

CARBONDALE – Dr. Alan Hugh Schoen, Professor Emeritus at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Schoen, a physicist and computer scientist, is best known professionally for his discovery of the gyroid.

A memorial gathering hosted by the family and SIU Honors Program will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in the Rotunda on the third floor in Morris Library.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.