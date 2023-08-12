Alan Hugh Schoen
Dec. 11, 1924 - July 26, 2023
CARBONDALE – Dr. Alan Hugh Schoen, Professor Emeritus at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Schoen, a physicist and computer scientist, is best known professionally for his discovery of the gyroid.
A memorial gathering hosted by the family and SIU Honors Program will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in the Rotunda on the third floor in Morris Library.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.
To read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.