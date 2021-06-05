Albert D. and B. Jean Raubach
WEST FRANKFORT — The Raubach family gathered Saturday, May 22, 2021 to bury Al and Jean Raubach beside Jean's parents, Guy and Ethel Rose. Per their wishes, Al and Jean's ashes were combined together as they were in life into one before burial. As always, Al and Jean took this journey to heaven's gate now together passing by their favorite destinations of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Clearwater Beach, Florida. Not a day goes by without our thoughts of favorite memories of camping trips to Current River, Lake Barkley, and the Ohio River. We believe Al probably caught serval giant catfish waiting for Jean to leave this beautiful earth to join him in their celestial home.
Their spirits live strong in our hearts. Jean's meatloaf, fried chicken, and coconut pie continue to bless our table today at family dinners. Her extraordinary oil paintings of country and ocean scenes are proudly displayed in our homes. We will always remember Grandpa winning every game of Rummy, dancing, "stick ball," guitar playing, and his dedication to working hard. We cherish these memories.
Albert D. Raubach (May 22, 1928 – May 7, 2012) and B. Jean Rose Raubach (December 21, 1929 – February 18, 2020) were united in marriage June 1, 1951. Their children were Richard Raubach and wife, Lynn of Marion; grandson, Nicholas (Suri) Raubach, of Marion; granddaughter, Nicole Raubach, St. Louis, MO; son, Randy Raubach and wife, Lori of West Frankfort; granddaughter, Tiffany McClellan of West Frankfort; daughter, Linda and husband David of Marion; grandson, D. Ryan Walker (Lori-Anna) and great-grandson Jaxon, of Marion; granddaughter, Rani (Garrison) Walker Gross and great-granddaughter, Arri, of Marion; granddaughter, Lani Walker of St. Louis, MO.
