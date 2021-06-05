Albert D. and B. Jean Raubach

WEST FRANKFORT — The Raubach family gathered Saturday, May 22, 2021 to bury Al and Jean Raubach beside Jean's parents, Guy and Ethel Rose. Per their wishes, Al and Jean's ashes were combined together as they were in life into one before burial. As always, Al and Jean took this journey to heaven's gate now together passing by their favorite destinations of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Clearwater Beach, Florida. Not a day goes by without our thoughts of favorite memories of camping trips to Current River, Lake Barkley, and the Ohio River. We believe Al probably caught serval giant catfish waiting for Jean to leave this beautiful earth to join him in their celestial home.