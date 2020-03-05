STEELEVILLE — Albert F. “Mousie” Mevert, 91, passed away at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.

Albert was born May 16, 1928, in Steeleville, the son of Hugo J. and Emma (Mueller) Mevert.

Albert was confirmed in the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Steeleville.

He was in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and then he married Annabelle Bierman, on Dec. 20, 1947, in Steeleville. They shared 72 years of marriage.

Albert was a retied coal miner from the Captain Mine.

Mousie was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church, Steeleville, BBK American Legion Post 480 of Steeleville, UMW of A Local 1392.

Albert is survived by his wife, Annabelle Mevert, of Steeleville; sons, Thomas (Doris) Mevert of Steeleville, and James (Deb) Mevert of Steeleville; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Koeneman Brown of Swansea.

Mr. Mevert was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David Mevert and Steven Mevert; and one grandchild.