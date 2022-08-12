Albert Miller

1952 - 2022

CARTERVILLE — Albert Miller, 70, formerly of Murphysboro, was taken to his heavenly home on Friday, August 5, 2022, to join his mama, daddy, and much of his family.

He was born April 5, 1952, to Albert Julius and Ida Mae Miller. His mother loved him unconditionally but died at the young age of 55 in 1970 when Albert was only 18. His father, Albert Julius Miller, cared for him single-handedly for 31 years until his death in 2001.

Albert used to love to go fishing with his dad. Albert would be saying, "Now daddy, now?" anxious to set the hook. Since his father's passing in 2001, Albert has been in the loving care of his sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Terry Dokken and has resided with them in Carterville.

Albert loved everyone and it seemed like everyone knew & loved him. Often, we would be at an event, a store, or restaurant (even out-of-state) and someone would call out, "Hi Albert Ray"…it would be his meter-reader, mail carrier, or worker from a previous workshop from years ago. They would come up & talk to him - always glad to see him.

Since COVID, his activities had been more limited, and he spent many hours watching TV Land (Andy Griffin, Bonanza, & Gunsmoke) and the St. Louis Cardinals.

One of the things he liked best about traveling was shopping for souvenirs to get t-shirts or caps to show where he had been & postcards to send back home. He enjoyed going to Florida in the winter but was always happy to come back to his workshop and church.

He loved his workshop at Centerstone in West Frankfort. He always wanted to go out early to wait for the bus. One activity that he thoroughly enjoyed there was Special Olympics - he had a display case on his wall with dozens of ribbons and medals which he liked to show to visitors.

Albert thrived in the love, acceptance, and attention he got at his church and was always eager to go. He knew everyone who acknowledged him. He knew who called him by name, who shook his hand, who patted him on the shoulder, who hugged him, and who sent him get well cards when he was sick. Now, as we are heartbroken at his leaving, heaven is rejoicing at his arrival.

Preceding him in death were his brother and sister-in-law, Harry (Betty) Allard, and a special cousin (his life-long best friend) Darrell Verbal.

He is survived by two sisters: Dorothy (Bill) Imhoff of The Villages in Florida and Gloria (Terry) Dokken of Carterville, Illinois and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 15, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Carterville, Illinois with funeral services following at 11 a.m. and interment at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The family requests that any memorials go to his church home: Carterville First Baptist Church.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.