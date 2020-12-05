CARBONDALE — Albert Somit, former President of SIU Carbondale, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 25, 1919, son of Mary Rosenblum Somit and Sam Somit. He died on Aug. 2, 2020, at 100 years of age.

Mary and Sam were both immigrants from villages near the Poland-Russia border. Sam died when Al was four years old. Al and his mother lived in Omaha, Nebraska; Detroit, Michigan; and Council Bluffs, Iowa; before returning to Chicago for Al's high school years. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, then earned his AB degree in History and Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he was elected a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He spent 1942-1943 in Needles, California, helping train GIs for possible desert combat. He returned to the University of Chicago where he continued his education in Political Science. He became fascinated with biology and its influence on human growth and behavior, especially political behavior. This interest became a recurring theme throughout his academic career. He completed his doctorate in 1947, while already teaching in the Department of Government (currently Department of Politics) at New York University (NYU). He remained close to his alma mater throughout his life, the last 15 years as a member of the University of Chicago Library Council. He memorialized his parents through an endowment that underwrites a summer internship program in the Library's Department of Preservation and Conservation.