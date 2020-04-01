Alberto Valenzuela
Alberto Valenzuela passed away March 28, 2020, at his home in Conway, South Carolina.

He is survived by his caregiver, Dr. Barbara J. Valenzuela; three stepchildren, Dale and Richard Kirk, a stepdaughter, Karla Kirk Ridling.

