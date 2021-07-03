Alda and Lawrence McIntyre

BELLEVILLE — Alda Mafalda (nee Fiore) McIntyre, 94, went home to Jesus on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the age of 94. Lawrence "Larry" J. McIntyre passed away on December 31, 2020.

Alda had several passions in life, but two stood out more than others. She loved teaching and retired after 37 years as a business teacher at Belleville Township High School West. Since retirement, many students have kept in contact with her and Alda genuinely cared about them.

Her foremost passion and center of her life was her husband, Lawrence McIntyre. They were married for 49 years. They shared many adventures and loved the life they had built together. "True love stories never have endings", as Alda and Larry knew.

Survivors include two cousins, Norman (Laura) Fiore, and Caralmae (Robert) Knickmeyer.

Family and friends will miss Alda dearly, but she would want all to look forward and treasure the past.

Alda was preceded in death by her parents, Pierino "Pete" and Mary (nee Vescovi) Fiore.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, James Franklin McIntyre, who died in action during World War II; his mother, Ruby M. McIntyre-Shaw; and his stepfather, Kenneth B. "Shorty" Shaw.