Feb. 18, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2021

NASHVILLE - Mrs. Alene E. Klingenberg of Nashville, IL departed this life at Friendship Manor Healthcare Center in Nashville on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:42 p.m. She had attained the age of 82 years, 9 months, and 21 days.

Alene was born on February 18, 1939, in Pinckneyville, IL, the daughter of Wayne and Gertrude (Epplin) Rheinecker. She was united in marriage to Waldo Klingenberg on November 25, 1967, at St. Bruno Catholic Church in Pinckneyville, IL, and he survives her passing.

Alene was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Nashville, IL, where she was active with the Dorcus Circle. Alene found great happiness in bowling, quilting, baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to mourn her passing is her husband, Waldo Klingenberg of Nashville, IL; two sons: Kevin Klingenberg and wife Linda, and Brian Klingenberg all of Nashville; three grandchildren: Kelsie and Kyler Klingenberg, and Katlynn Klingenberg; great-grandchild, Miles; brother-in-law, Bob Mohr of Pinckneyville, IL; sister-in-law, Linda Roberson of Nashville, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ann, Mohr; brother, Michael Rheinecker and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Nashville, IL, on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Beverly Kahle officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL, on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the St. Paul United Church of Christ and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.