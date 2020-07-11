Alice A. Griffin passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, in Clearwater, FL, at the age of 96. She has been quoted saying about her life, "WOW, what a ride".
Alice was born in Carbondale, Illinois, where she lived, married, raised a family, and worked until her retirement. She retired from Southern Illinois University as Secretary to the Board of Trustees. She and her husband Archie Griffin (who predeceased her) were married 50 years, and they enjoyed golf together and loved Jazz Music. Upon retirement, they moved to Fort Myers, Florida. She had many close friends, and everyone that knew her loved her. She will be missed and always remembered.
Alice is survived by her two kids, Alice Anne Filla (husband Jim) and Jack Griffin (wife Margaret); two grandkids, Troy Devault (wife Karry), and Kristy Hawkins (husband Denny); and four Great Grandkids.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.