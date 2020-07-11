Alice A. Griffin
Alice A. Griffin passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, in Clearwater, FL, at the age of 96. She has been quoted saying about her life, "WOW, what a ride".

Alice was born in Carbondale, Illinois, where she lived, married, raised a family, and worked until her retirement. She retired from Southern Illinois University as Secretary to the Board of Trustees. She and her husband Archie Griffin (who predeceased her) were married 50 years, and they enjoyed golf together and loved Jazz Music. Upon retirement, they moved to Fort Myers, Florida. She had many close friends, and everyone that knew her loved her. She will be missed and always remembered.

Alice is survived by her two kids, Alice Anne Filla (husband Jim) and Jack Griffin (wife Margaret); two grandkids, Troy Devault (wife Karry), and Kristy Hawkins (husband Denny); and four Great Grandkids.

