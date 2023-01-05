 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alice Ann Weeks

Alice Ann Weeks

MARION — Alice Ann Weeks, age 88, of Marion, IL, passed away at 2:53 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Anderson Hospital of Maryville, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

Following the time of visitation, a memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Larry Shacklee presiding.

Interment will follow next to her husband in Cana Cemetery near Goreville, IL.

The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to: "Third Baptist Church" and/or "Alzheimer's Association." Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit the website at http://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

