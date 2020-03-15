HERRIN — Alice Joan Vaught, 87, formerly of Olympia Fields, passed away peacefully at 11:52 a.m. March 6, 2020, in Reflections Memory Care in Herrin.

Services for Alice will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, in Machledt and Services Funeral Home in Waveland, Indiana. Burial will follow in Portland Mills Cemetery in Parke County. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Machledt and Services Funeral Home in Waveland, Indiana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorials in Alice's name may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with local arrangements.

For more information visit, www.meredithfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Alice Vaught , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Machledt & Servies Funeral Home

301 E Green St

Waveland, IN 47989 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Machledt & Servies Funeral Home

301 E Green St

Waveland, IN 47989 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.