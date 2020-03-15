HERRIN — Alice Joan Vaught, 87, formerly of Olympia Fields, passed away peacefully at 11:52 a.m. March 6, 2020, in Reflections Memory Care in Herrin.
Services for Alice will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, in Machledt and Services Funeral Home in Waveland, Indiana. Burial will follow in Portland Mills Cemetery in Parke County. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Machledt and Services Funeral Home in Waveland, Indiana.
Memorials in Alice's name may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with local arrangements.
