Alice M. Simpson

Jan. 4, 1930 - Jan. 17, 2023

HERRIN – Alice M. Simpson, 93, of Herrin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Parkway Manor in Marion, IL.

Alice was a former secretary for Caterpillar in East Peoria, IL and for Menges Brokerage in Peoria.

Alice was of Methodist faith, formerly attended Hanna City United Methodist Church in Hanna City, IL.

Alice was born Jan. 4, 1930 in Redridge, MI to Walter and Hilda (Koski) Simonson.

Alice married Larry R. Simpson on April 15, 1950 in Hanna City, IL. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2005.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marnajean & David Dorton of Whittington, IL; son, David Simpson of Greentown, IN; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ramona Anderson; husband; four brothers; and five sisters.

Alice's wishes were to be cremated; a memorial graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Herrin City Cemetery with Pastor Rachael Albright officiating.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.