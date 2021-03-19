MARION — Alice Marie Thompson, 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Marion. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
For more information, please visit bluefuneralhome.com.
