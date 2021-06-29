Alice Marie Will
Oct. 25, 1923 - June 20, 2021
HERRIN — Alice Marie Will, 97, of Herrin, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.
Alice worked as a Registered Nurse at Herrin Hospital and the V.A. Medical Center in Marion. She retired from the V.A. Medical Center after working as a nurse for 28 years.
Alice was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin. She was also a member of the Nurses Association.
Alice was born October 25, 1923, in Herrin to Umbert Louis and Mary Amelia (Eovaldi) Marlow.
Alice married Robert Steinle Will on October 11, 1947, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Monsignor Irvin Ross Will presiding over their wedding. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2001.
She is survived by her daughter, Charity Will of Herrin; son, Gery Will of Herrin; three grandchildren, Katharine Will of Herrin, Alexander (Ashley) Will of Herrin, and Anastasia "Asia" Will of Herrin; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Levi and Evie; sister, Anna Mae Headean of Herrin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, William Marlow, Herman F. Marlow, and Albert F. "Fruitcake" Marlow; William C. "Lefty" Marlow and sister, Margaret J. Marlow.
Alice's wishes were to donate her body to the SIU School of Medicine. No services are planned at this time.
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.meredithwaddell.com
