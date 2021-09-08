Allan L. McCabe

MARION — Allan L. McCabe, 93, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home in Marion.

Allan was born July 15, 1928 in Williamson County the son of James M. and Mary E. (VanDyke) McCabe. He married Wanda A. Hancock on August 16, 1958 in Marion at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Together they shared over sixty years of marriage until her death on January 15, 2019.

Allan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion, where he was Eucharistic Minister. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving his country during the Korean War. He held a master's degree in education and was a retired elementary education teacher and principal, high school political science teacher and guidance counselor. He became the Director of the Marion Area Vocational Center in 1966, and served in that role until his retirement in 1985.

Allan still owned and operated the family home and farm where he alongside Wanda had raised cattle.