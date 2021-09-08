Allan L. McCabe
MARION — Allan L. McCabe, 93, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home in Marion.
Allan was born July 15, 1928 in Williamson County the son of James M. and Mary E. (VanDyke) McCabe. He married Wanda A. Hancock on August 16, 1958 in Marion at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Together they shared over sixty years of marriage until her death on January 15, 2019.
Allan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion, where he was Eucharistic Minister. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving his country during the Korean War. He held a master's degree in education and was a retired elementary education teacher and principal, high school political science teacher and guidance counselor. He became the Director of the Marion Area Vocational Center in 1966, and served in that role until his retirement in 1985.
Allan still owned and operated the family home and farm where he alongside Wanda had raised cattle.
His many memberships included the Knights of Columbus, Illinois Vocational Education, NEA-IEA, Williamson County Farm Bureau, VFW, American Legion and a life member of the Angus Association. He had previously served on the John A. Logan Foundation Board, Soil Water Board, Williamson County Fire Department Board and was currently serving on the New Burnside Water District Board.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, JoAnn McCabe of Marion; nieces: Deanna Loomer and Nancy Benton; nephews: Kent and Michael McCabe. Allan is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda McCabe; brothers: Thomas Francis (Zelda), James V., John C. (Thelma), Vincent P. (Loretta), Clarence H. and sister, Daisie L. McCabe; nephew: Butch and Sam Pat; niece, Barbara McCabe.
The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion with Father Brian Barker & Father Tom Barrett officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be presented by members of the Marion VFW Post #1301, American Legion Post #147 and National Guard Flag Detail Unit. Visitation will be from 9 am until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements.
For those who prefer memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available the day of the service at the church or at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, Marion, Illinois 62959.
For additional information or to sign the guest memorial register please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
