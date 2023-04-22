Allan Neal Norman

Sept. 1, 1952 - April 19, 2023

CARTERVILLE – Allan Neal Norman, 70, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, and formerly of Carterville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville, Illinois, with Pastor Daryl Varble officiating.

Allan was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Carbondale, Illinois, to Charles G. and Colette (Roberts) Norman. He married Mauri Banycky on July 1, 1972, in Johnston City, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Mauri Norman; children, Kara (Patrick) Witherow and Ryan (Shannon) Norman; grandchildren, Nora Witherow, Jack Allan Witherow, Landon Norman, Ethan Puckett, Taylor Puckett; siblings, Charlie (Toni) Norman, Barry (Lynn) Norman, Doug (Dora) Norman, and Diane Norman; in-laws, Hank (Libby) Banycky and Susan (Pat) Banycky Norman.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Harry and Helen Banycky.

Allan and Mauri lived primarily in Carterville, Illinois, raised their family there, and consider it home. Allan was the CFO and CEO of the Carbondale Clinic before it was purchased by SIH. He then worked for medical groups in Georgia.

He enjoyed playing golf and watching Cardinals baseball. But his favorite role was being dad and papa. Allan treasured his family - he called Mauri his heart and his rock, and his family his life.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.