Allen D. Burbank

MARION — Allen D. Burbank, age 81, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at 7:16 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital of Newburgh, IN.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with the Dr. Bob Dickerson presiding.

Entombment will follow at a later date.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Southern Illinois Christian Service Camp" of West Frankfort, IL. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com.