SIMPSON — Allen “Randy” Hoots, 67, passed away at 8 p.m. March 2, 2020, in Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in Bridges Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post 5222 and by the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bailey Funeral Home. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8 p.m. under the auspices of Vienna Masonic Lodge 150 A.F. & A.M.
To share a memory of Randy, visit www.baileyfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Allen Hoots, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
Guaranteed delivery before Allen's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Masonic Rites
Saturday, March 7, 2020
8:00PM
8:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
Guaranteed delivery before Allen's Masonic Rites begins.
Mar 8
Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
Guaranteed delivery before Allen's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.