SIMPSON — Allen “Randy” Hoots, 67, passed away at 8 p.m. March 2, 2020, in Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in Bridges Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post 5222 and by the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bailey Funeral Home. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8 p.m. under the auspices of Vienna Masonic Lodge 150 A.F. & A.M.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
Mar 7
Masonic Rites
Saturday, March 7, 2020
8:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
Mar 8
Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
