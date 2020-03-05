Allen 'Randy' Hoots

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in Bridges Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post 5222 and by the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bailey Funeral Home. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8 p.m. under the auspices of Vienna Masonic Lodge 150 A.F. & A.M.