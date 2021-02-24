 Skip to main content
Alma Jean Brookmyer
Alma Jean Brookmyer

Alma Jean Brookmyer

Sept. 5, 1932 - Feb. 22, 2021

MAKANDA - Alma Jean Brookmyer, 88, of Makanda, IL passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. She was born September 5, 1932 in Cave-In-Rock, IL to the late Jesse and Nellie Derringer.

She married Gene Brookmyer on December 11, 1948 in Cave-In-Rock, IL. He preceded her in death on September 4, 1987.

Survivors include her son, Randy (Tena) Brookmyer of Carbondale, IL; daughter, Barbara (Deneen) Lampert of Elizabethtown, IL; grandsons, Troy (Andrea) Deming, Scott Deming, Bryan (Beth) Stevens, Eric Brookmyer and Justin Brookmyer; granddaughters: Lisa (Corey) Lamb and Kristal (Jody) Deming; great grandsons: Lex and Tucker Deming and Brock Benbrook; great granddaughter, Mariah Brookmyer; sister, Geneva Anderson; son-in-law, Bill Stevens and sister-in-law, Lois (Charles) Boyd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Brookmyer; daughter, Nellie Stevens; great grandson, Austen Lamb; brothers: Billie and Vernon Derringer and sisters: Maxine Dutton, Lois Millikan and Gail Brookmyer.

Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Hardin County Funeral Service in Rosiclare, IL with interment in Beavers Cemetery in Cave-In-Rock, IL. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Rev. Tom Stearns and Rev. Deon Dutton will be officiating.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the American Cancer Society.

