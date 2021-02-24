Alma Jean Brookmyer

Sept. 5, 1932 - Feb. 22, 2021

MAKANDA - Alma Jean Brookmyer, 88, of Makanda, IL passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. She was born September 5, 1932 in Cave-In-Rock, IL to the late Jesse and Nellie Derringer.

She married Gene Brookmyer on December 11, 1948 in Cave-In-Rock, IL. He preceded her in death on September 4, 1987.

Survivors include her son, Randy (Tena) Brookmyer of Carbondale, IL; daughter, Barbara (Deneen) Lampert of Elizabethtown, IL; grandsons, Troy (Andrea) Deming, Scott Deming, Bryan (Beth) Stevens, Eric Brookmyer and Justin Brookmyer; granddaughters: Lisa (Corey) Lamb and Kristal (Jody) Deming; great grandsons: Lex and Tucker Deming and Brock Benbrook; great granddaughter, Mariah Brookmyer; sister, Geneva Anderson; son-in-law, Bill Stevens and sister-in-law, Lois (Charles) Boyd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Brookmyer; daughter, Nellie Stevens; great grandson, Austen Lamb; brothers: Billie and Vernon Derringer and sisters: Maxine Dutton, Lois Millikan and Gail Brookmyer.