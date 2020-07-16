ANNA — Alma Louise (Kimmel) Linson, passed away Sunday, July 12 2020, at her home in Anna.
Alma was born Oct. 13, 1934, to Manuel and Norma (Lindsey) Kimmel on a farm three miles west of Wolf Lake.
She was born into a family of seven, two brothers, Paul and Merle; and four sisters, Eula, Beulah, Carrie and Gloria.
Alma married Donald Linson, the love of her life, on Feb. 27, 1954. He went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2011.
She leaves behind three nieces, Joyce Plott of Anna, Sharon Morgan of Jonesboro, and Marilyn Krezynski of Chicago; her nephews, Russel Hill of Jonesboro, Larry Hill of Anna, Marion Hill of Dongola, Rick Schaefer of St. Genevieve, Missouri, Randy Schaefer of Jonesboro, and Richard Tweedy; classmate and special friend, Joe Walker; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Linson; brothers; sisters; and many friends.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends may gather from noon until the time of service Friday, July 17, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna. Funeral services for Alma Linson will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Perry Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Anna City Cemetery. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. No more than 50 individuals will be allowed in the funeral home at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jonesboro First Baptist Church or the Carmi Baptist Children's Home. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
