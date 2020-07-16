× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANNA — Alma Louise (Kimmel) Linson, passed away Sunday, July 12 2020, at her home in Anna.

Alma was born Oct. 13, 1934, to Manuel and Norma (Lindsey) Kimmel on a farm three miles west of Wolf Lake.

She was born into a family of seven, two brothers, Paul and Merle; and four sisters, Eula, Beulah, Carrie and Gloria.

Alma married Donald Linson, the love of her life, on Feb. 27, 1954. He went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2011.

She leaves behind three nieces, Joyce Plott of Anna, Sharon Morgan of Jonesboro, and Marilyn Krezynski of Chicago; her nephews, Russel Hill of Jonesboro, Larry Hill of Anna, Marion Hill of Dongola, Rick Schaefer of St. Genevieve, Missouri, Randy Schaefer of Jonesboro, and Richard Tweedy; classmate and special friend, Joe Walker; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Linson; brothers; sisters; and many friends.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.