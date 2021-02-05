 Skip to main content
MURPHYSBORO -

Alonzo D. King Sr., 62, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at home. His body will be cremated and later his cremains will be buried at Mounds National Cemetery, Mounds, IL.

