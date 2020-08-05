× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON CITY — Amirah Marie Jones, 8, passed away at 4:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her family home in the arms of her mother surrounded by her loving family.

Amirah was born Aug. 31, 2011, in Carbondale to Jaleigha Jones.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Amirah was in the third grade at the Crab Orchard Grade School. She played softball for three seasons in Creal Springs. She loved gymnastics. She liked to ride in her side by side and ride horses. She also liked to play with her Legos and video games. She especially loved to play with her little brother, of whom she was very protective.

Survivors include her parents, Jaleigha Jones and Corey Black; little brother, Kolton Black; maternal grandparents, Greg and Tandi Fernandez, Randy and Leasa Jones; paternal grandparents, Billy and Greta Black; great-grandparents, Don and Sandy Snoddy, Bill Jones; several aunts, Breana Jones, Miranda Jones, Abbey and Rodney Webb, Casey and Kelsey Oxford; great-uncle, Kerry Snoddy; great-aunt and uncle, Fannie and Carl Thiel; great-uncle and aunt, Doug and Jina Newlin; and special cousins, Coraline Van and Kaiden Ragain. She is also survived by several cousins; close family friends; classmates; and her beloved dog, Charlie and her kitty cat, Percy.