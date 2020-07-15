Amos H. Black Jr.

Amos, a member of the fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon, was a graduate of Southern Illinois University where he obtained a B.S. in 1968 and M.S. in 1976. Utilizing his degrees, he taught special education and driver's education classes at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, until he retired in 1999. Before that, Amos bartended at The Midland's during the 60s and 70s while proudly serving in the Army National Guard. He had no shortage of friends, everyone loved Amos. Amos enjoyed his sports, cheering on the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Cardinals. He took pleasure in the game of golf; always reminding his famous golf student, Dodi McLemore, "to get her puddy line in order." Amos did not lack wit and a sense of humor.