CARBONDALE — Amos H. Black Jr., 76, of Elkhart, formerly of Carbondale, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.
Amos was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to the late Amos and Roselyn (Beltz) Black. Amos married Patricia Stang on Aug. 27, 1983.
Along with his parents, Amos is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Galloway and his father-in-law, Lester Stang.
Left to cherish Amos' memory are his wife of 36 years, Pat Black; sister, Mary Mantovani of Carbondale; mother-in-law, Mary Stang of Grayslake, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Maggie (Jim) Lesza, Leslie (Mark) Schwenk, Penny (Jimmy) Sivia; brothers-in-law, Michael (Sally) Stang, Charles Stang, Tim (Tina) Stang; and many nieces and nephews.
Amos, a member of the fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon, was a graduate of Southern Illinois University where he obtained a B.S. in 1968 and M.S. in 1976. Utilizing his degrees, he taught special education and driver's education classes at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, until he retired in 1999. Before that, Amos bartended at The Midland's during the 60s and 70s while proudly serving in the Army National Guard. He had no shortage of friends, everyone loved Amos. Amos enjoyed his sports, cheering on the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Cardinals. He took pleasure in the game of golf; always reminding his famous golf student, Dodi McLemore, "to get her puddy line in order." Amos did not lack wit and a sense of humor.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Murdale Gardens of Memory and Mausoleum in Murphysboro. Arrangements are with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
