Amos Harold Covington

CARBONDALE — Amos Harold Covington, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Darnell officiating at Meredith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hiller Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

