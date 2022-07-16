Amos Harold Covington
CARBONDALE — Amos Harold Covington, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Darnell officiating at Meredith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hiller Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
