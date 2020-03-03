Amy V. Cavitt

QUINCY — Amy V. (House) Cavitt, 96, of Quincy, formerly of Mattoon and Elkville, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 4, at the Elkville Cemetery at Elkville, with Bro. Jerry Aken officiating.
Those attending the service are asked to go directly to the cemetery. Burial will be in the Elkville Cemetery at Elkville.
Friends may make memorials to the Chaddock Children's Foundation, 205 S. 24th St., Quincy, 62301-9941.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
