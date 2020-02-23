CARBONDALE — Anderson Buell “A.B.” Plunkett, 88, of Carbondale, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

A.B. was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Eldorado, to the late Howard Union and Blanche Virginia (Porter) Plunkett.

On Sept. 1, 1951, he married the former Rosa Lee Cockrum who survives.

He was a long-time minister, having a master's degree in theology. He was a member of the Ridge Church in Carbondale.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Randy (Pam) Plunkett of Eldorado; two daughters, Karen (Alan) Dover of De Soto, and Carla June (Dr. Don) Bishop of Carbondale; a sister, Janet (Jess) Garrison of Arizona; 10 grandchildren, Josh (Lisa) Dover, Andrea (Tim) Austin, Joy (Brad) Costephens, Bret Plunkett, David Bishop, Rebekah Futia, Amber (Joe) Todey, Daniel Bishop, Anna (Kyle) Bloom, and Benjamin Bishop; and 15 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Ethan, Matthew, Max, Isaac, Caroline, Aiden, Jaya, Emma, Izzy, Hannah, Charlie, Marnie, Hope and Logan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Max Plunkett; and a sister, Rita June Plunkett.