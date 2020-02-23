Anderson Buell 'A.B.' Plunkett
CARBONDALE — Anderson Buell “A.B.” Plunkett, 88, of Carbondale, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

A.B. was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Eldorado, to the late Howard Union and Blanche Virginia (Porter) Plunkett.

On Sept. 1, 1951, he married the former Rosa Lee Cockrum who survives.

He was a long-time minister, having a master's degree in theology. He was a member of the Ridge Church in Carbondale.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Randy (Pam) Plunkett of Eldorado; two daughters, Karen (Alan) Dover of De Soto, and Carla June (Dr. Don) Bishop of Carbondale; a sister, Janet (Jess) Garrison of Arizona; 10 grandchildren, Josh (Lisa) Dover, Andrea (Tim) Austin, Joy (Brad) Costephens, Bret Plunkett, David Bishop, Rebekah Futia, Amber (Joe) Todey, Daniel Bishop, Anna (Kyle) Bloom, and Benjamin Bishop; and 15 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Ethan, Matthew, Max, Isaac, Caroline, Aiden, Jaya, Emma, Izzy, Hannah, Charlie, Marnie, Hope and Logan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Max Plunkett; and a sister, Rita June Plunkett.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb., 26, in Eldorado First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Wes Henson officiating. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Colonial Terrace Funeral Home in Eldorado.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Colonial Terrace Funeral Home & Crematory
700 4th Street
Eldorado, IL 62930
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:00AM
Eldorado First Baptist Church
1101 2nd Street
Eldorado, IL 62930
