BUCKNER — Andrew “Andy” Baligrosky Jr, 91, passed away March 1, 2020, in Trinity Springs Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida.

He was born June 28, 1928, in Buckner, to Andrew and Julia (Dubuwarsky) Baligrosky.

He is survived by his niece, Myrna (Murrice) Mason of The Villages, Florida.

Andy was a lifelong resident of Buckner.

He served in the U.S. Army and the Air Force for 24 years.

He was member of the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Buckner.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Orthodox Cemetery in Buckner, with Father John Pawelchak officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.

