BUCKNER — Andrew “Andy” Baligrosky Jr, 91, passed away March 1, 2020, in Trinity Springs Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida.
He was born June 28, 1928, in Buckner, to Andrew and Julia (Dubuwarsky) Baligrosky.
He is survived by his niece, Myrna (Murrice) Mason of The Villages, Florida.
You have free articles remaining.
Andy was a lifelong resident of Buckner.
He served in the U.S. Army and the Air Force for 24 years.
He was member of the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Buckner.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Orthodox Cemetery in Buckner, with Father John Pawelchak officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.
For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.