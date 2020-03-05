BUCKNER — Andrew “Andy” Baligrosky Jr, 91, passed away March 1, 2020, in Trinity Springs Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida.

He was born June 28, 1928, in Buckner, to Andrew and Julia (Dubuwarsky) Baligrosky.

He is survived by his niece, Myrna (Murrice) Mason of The Villages, Florida.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andy was a lifelong resident of Buckner.

He served in the U.S. Army and the Air Force for 24 years.

He was member of the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Buckner.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Orthodox Cemetery in Buckner, with Father John Pawelchak officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.

For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Baligrosky, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.