Andrew Joseph Rickert

Mr. Rickert graduated from SS Peter and Paul High School in Waterloo, IL. He then served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1954 until his Honorable Discharge in 1957. Mr. Rickert worked and retired from the U.S. Army Materiel Command as a Logistician. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Charles County Nursing Home from 1986 to 1989 and was Chairman from 1988 to 1989. He is a member of the American Legion Post 298 in Hughesville, the Elks Club in Waldorf. Mr. Rickert was also a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 969. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, and going to baseball games. He's an author of two published books, "Tomorrow" and "A Marine From Renault."