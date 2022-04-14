Andrew Thompson Sisulak
Dec. 25, 1962 - April 9, 2022
CARBONDALE — Andrew Thompson Sisulak, 59, died Saturday, April 9, at home in Carbondale following a heart attack.
Visitation at 11 a.m. and a Memorial at 1 p.m. will be on Thursday, April 14, at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. A private burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Carbondale.
Visit www.walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com for the full obituary.
