 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew Thompson Sisulak

  • 0

Andrew Thompson Sisulak

Dec. 25, 1962 - April 9, 2022

CARBONDALE — Andrew Thompson Sisulak, 59, died Saturday, April 9, at home in Carbondale following a heart attack.

Visitation at 11 a.m. and a Memorial at 1 p.m. will be on Thursday, April 14, at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. A private burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Carbondale.

Visit www.walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com for the full obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News