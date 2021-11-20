Andy Jo Tuck

Ms. Tuck was truly a woman before her time. Being a female coal miner in the late 1970's for starters; she was a welder, drove a water truck and heavy equipment operator for Amex Coal Company. She was an amazing artist. She loved creating Butterfly & Dragonfly yard art. She sewed beautifully hand cross-stitching. She was an amazing horsewoman and equestrian, animal lover, and thoroughly enjoyed cooking. Ms. Tuck loved exploring the hills of the Alleghany Highlands. She was a prolific storyteller. She enjoyed catching up with family and friends by phone. Ms. Tuck had a love affinity for horses. She passionately embodied any opportunity to train, rescue, transport, and nurture broodmares. Her former fur babies Thistle, LeNora June, Revelry P. dog, Sadie, Walter, Rat dog and Sophia Queen of the universe were the apples of her eyes. She absolutely adored her beloved, dearest, equine best friend, Triple Crown winner, Seattle Slew. She and Slew spent countless evenings together at Three Chimneys Farm, unquestionably they were true kindred spirits. Ms. Tuck was relentless, her fierce spirit led her passionately to be an advocate for accessible medical care in Bath County Va. Ms. Tuck was a member of the Warm Springs Presbyterian church. She loved God and Donald Trump. She claimed her greatest accomplishment she ever made was her daughter Adryin. Her legacy of hope, uncanny desire, and faithful commitment of never giving up on creating a fruitful, loving relationship with her daughter Adryin. Ms. Tuck completed her lifelong vision till the very end. Her mission was accomplished, her daughter Adryin spoke with Ms. Tuck by phone Wednesday November 3rd, and stated as their conversation came to a close "I love you Mom, I'm so glad you're mom, I wouldn't have any other way." She was an icon, inspired many and will be sorely missed. For certain two things of this life, there is/was only one Andy Jo and "Can't Never did a Damn Thing…"