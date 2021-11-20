Andy Jo Tuck
Oct. 13, 1946 - Nov. 8, 2021
WARM SRINGS, VA — Andy Jo Tuck, 75, of Warm Springs, Virginia passed away suddenly Monday, November 8, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 13, 1946, in Oxford, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Andrew Joseph Tuck, Lenora June Sickler Tuck Williams and her "dad" Glenn D. Williams.
Ms. Tuck was formerly employed at Bath Community Hospital as an Administrative Clerk. She was a night-watch foaling nurse for Spring Hill Farm in Casanova, Virginia. as well as Three Chimneys Farm in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a welder for Amex Coal Company. Ms. Tuck was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Monroe and served during the Vietnam War. She attended Southern Illinois University and received a medical coding associate's certificate from Blue Ridge Community college.
She is survived by her daughter, Adryin Glynn of Raleigh, North Carolina; two grandchildren: Glynn Claire Lackey and David Bentley Lackey III both of Raleigh; three sisters: Fonda Wasam of Swansea, Illinois, Debbie Wright of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Kim Fahinger of Carterville, Illinois. Ms. Tuck's fiercely loyal fur baby, LoLo Montana with "black jelly beans eyes" was by her side till the very end.
Ms. Tuck was truly a woman before her time. Being a female coal miner in the late 1970's for starters; she was a welder, drove a water truck and heavy equipment operator for Amex Coal Company. She was an amazing artist. She loved creating Butterfly & Dragonfly yard art. She sewed beautifully hand cross-stitching. She was an amazing horsewoman and equestrian, animal lover, and thoroughly enjoyed cooking. Ms. Tuck loved exploring the hills of the Alleghany Highlands. She was a prolific storyteller. She enjoyed catching up with family and friends by phone. Ms. Tuck had a love affinity for horses. She passionately embodied any opportunity to train, rescue, transport, and nurture broodmares. Her former fur babies Thistle, LeNora June, Revelry P. dog, Sadie, Walter, Rat dog and Sophia Queen of the universe were the apples of her eyes. She absolutely adored her beloved, dearest, equine best friend, Triple Crown winner, Seattle Slew. She and Slew spent countless evenings together at Three Chimneys Farm, unquestionably they were true kindred spirits. Ms. Tuck was relentless, her fierce spirit led her passionately to be an advocate for accessible medical care in Bath County Va. Ms. Tuck was a member of the Warm Springs Presbyterian church. She loved God and Donald Trump. She claimed her greatest accomplishment she ever made was her daughter Adryin. Her legacy of hope, uncanny desire, and faithful commitment of never giving up on creating a fruitful, loving relationship with her daughter Adryin. Ms. Tuck completed her lifelong vision till the very end. Her mission was accomplished, her daughter Adryin spoke with Ms. Tuck by phone Wednesday November 3rd, and stated as their conversation came to a close "I love you Mom, I'm so glad you're mom, I wouldn't have any other way." She was an icon, inspired many and will be sorely missed. For certain two things of this life, there is/was only one Andy Jo and "Can't Never did a Damn Thing…"
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Warm Springs Va. with time and location to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Bath Animal Welfare Foundation, Box 716, Hot Springs, Virginia 24445.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.
