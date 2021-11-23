Andy Revak
April 7, 1926 - Nov. 20, 2021
BUCKNER — Andy Revak, 95, of Buckner passed away Saturday morning, November 20, 2021, at the Herrin Hospital.
He was born in Buckner, IL, on April 7, 1926, the son of Tony and Xenia Revak.
Mr. Revak was a Veteran, serving in the Air Force.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Stanton of Buckner; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Revak was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Nicholas; eight brothers and sisters.
Graveside Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Orthodox Cemetery in Buckner with Father John Pawelchak officiating.
Military Rites will be conducted.
The Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
