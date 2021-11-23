 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andy Revak

  • 0
Andy Revak

Andy Revak

April 7, 1926 - Nov. 20, 2021

BUCKNER — Andy Revak, 95, of Buckner passed away Saturday morning, November 20, 2021, at the Herrin Hospital.

He was born in Buckner, IL, on April 7, 1926, the son of Tony and Xenia Revak.

Mr. Revak was a Veteran, serving in the Air Force.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Stanton of Buckner; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Revak was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Nicholas; eight brothers and sisters.

Graveside Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Orthodox Cemetery in Buckner with Father John Pawelchak officiating.

Military Rites will be conducted.

The Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News