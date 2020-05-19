HERRIN — Andy Shoemake, 70, of Herrin, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:04 p.m. in Herrin Hospital.
Andy was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Herrin, a son to Bill and Joyce (Tucker) Shoemake. He married Bonnie Hewlett on March 10, 1981, in Herrin and she survives.
Andy worked in administration for over 30 years for the VA Medical Center in Marion. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served his country there for 10 years. Andy was a member of the Fin & Feather Club, where he had served as president, Blue Heron Boat Club, American Legion Post 645 of Herrin, Baker-Ladd V.F.W. Post 1567 of Herrin, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church of Herrin. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching, photography, collecting and auctions. Andy was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and a proud season ticket holder of the Southern Illinois Miner's, but mostly he enjoyed spending his time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Bonnie Shoemake of Herrin; his mother, Joyce Shoemake of Herrin; one brother, Randy Shoemake of Herrin; brother-in-law, Phillip (Terrie) Hewlett of West Frankfort; nieces, Amanda (Monte) Baldwin of Energy, Samantha Shoemake (partner, Stacey Sperling) of Carterville, Rebecca (Kyle) Loyd of Anna and Heather Followell of Belleville; nephews, Troy Hewlett of Belleville, and Jamie Kelly of Chicago; great-nieces and great-nephews, Logan and Vincent Baldwin, Archer Droll, Ivy Loyd and Jessica Followell; close friends, Jerry Morris, Dennis Avripas, Buddy Collins, Rick Alegnani, Mike Fisher, Matt Fisher, Jerry Decoursey, Charlie Groves, Eric Bateman and Robbie Randolph; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Shoemake; parents-in-law, Fish and Mary Hewlett; son, Billy Mason; brother, Greg Shoemake; and brother-in-law, Tom Helwett.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at Herrin City Cemetery with Monsignor Ken Schaefer officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard Ritual Team comprised of the Carterville American Legion Post 347, the Herrin American Legion Post 645, and Herrin V.F.W. Post 1567.
Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with the arrangements.
For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the Fin & Feather Charity Fund, St. Francis Animal Rescue or the Herrin City Cemetery Association. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 S. 13th St., Herrin, IL 62948.
For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.