Andy Shoemake

Andy worked in administration for over 30 years for the VA Medical Center in Marion. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served his country there for 10 years. Andy was a member of the Fin & Feather Club, where he had served as president, Blue Heron Boat Club, American Legion Post 645 of Herrin, Baker-Ladd V.F.W. Post 1567 of Herrin, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church of Herrin. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching, photography, collecting and auctions. Andy was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and a proud season ticket holder of the Southern Illinois Miner's, but mostly he enjoyed spending his time with his friends and family.