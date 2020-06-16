CARBONDALE — Angel D. Smith, 46, passed peacefully June 9, at her home in Macomb, Illinois.
She was born Oct. 12, 1973, to Andrew Smith, Jr. and the late Sharon K. (Passmore) Smith. Angel served as a Deaconess of the Shepard's Gate Foursquare Church in Macomb. She was also active in the choir as well as other programs and activities. Angel shared her faith and caring spirit with others throughout her life. After graduation from Carbondale Community High School, Angel completed the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at John A. Logan, received her Associate in Medical Assisting from Wright Career College, Associate in Liberal Arts from Tulsa Community College, and studied Nursing at the Graham Hospital School of Nursing.
Angel is survived by her father, Andrew Smith Jr., stepmother, Cheryl Metheny; sisters, Stacy Smith and Andrea Smith, all of Carbondale; niece Destany Smith of Lafayette, Indiana; nephew, DeAndre Smith of Carbondale; niece, Alexandrea Smith of Carbondale; nephews, Earl and Destin Henderson of Lafayette, Indiana; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and church family.
She is proceeded in death by her grandparents Andrew Smith Sr., Addie Smith, Percy Passmore and Maxine Passmore; mother, Sharon Smith and brother Corey Smith.
Memorials may be sent to Shepard's Gate Foursquare Church in Macomb. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at Jackson Funeral Home between 10 a.m. and noon followed by interment at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.
Jackson Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
