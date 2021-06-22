Angela Renee (Worthen) Bastien
1965 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Angela Renee (Worthen) Bastien, 55, of Murphysboro, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Murphysboro, Illinois.
Angie was born June 26, 1965, in Jackson County, Illinois to Wilma Worthen. After Wilma's early passing, Angie was adopted by Wilma's parents Claude and Georgia Worthen.
Angie was a member of the New Life Tabernacle Church in Murphysboro. She loved playing the piano, singing, playing scrabble, and cooking, but her greatest love was spending time with her family and reading her Bible.
Angela married Terry Bastien on April 24, 1987, in Grimsby, Illinois and he survives.
Other survivors include: three children: Jeremiah Bastien of Cabot, Arkansas, Zachariah Bastien (Halie Hackler) of Cabot, Arkansas and Bethany Bastien of Murphysboro, Illinois; one grandson Ayden Bastien of Cabot, Arkansas; one father Claude (Roberta) Worthen; four brothers: Rick Worthen, Gary Worthen, Larry Worthen, and Paul Worthen; one sister Claudia Tibbs.
She was preceded in death by her mother Wilma Worthen; her grandmother Georgia Worthen; and her brother Mike Worthen.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the New Life Tabernacle in Murphysboro, with Rev. Larry Dean Worthen officiating, and with internment at Memorial Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL.
Visitation were from 9:00 to11:00 a.m. Monday at the church.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
