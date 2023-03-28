Angeline Crnokrak
Jan. 2, 1934 - March 25, 2023
COELLO – Angeline Crnokrak, 89, of Coello, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburg, IN.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1934 in Coello, IL to Bob and Anna (Susa) Crnokrak.
She is survived by her sister Janette Robinson of Coello and two brothers Danny Crnokrak of Coello and Robert Crnokrak of Benton and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael "Mitch" Crnokrak.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Harrison Cemetery in Buckner, IL.
For more information, go to www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
